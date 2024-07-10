Three held, 90 out of 235 sovereigns of gold stolen from auditor recovered in TN

ERODE: District police arrested three members of a gang that broke into an auditor’s house and decamped with gold bars weighing 722 gm, Rs 17 lakh cash on June 8. The arrested were identified as B Sathyan (34), a diploma holder of Dindal, A Arunkumar, (36) of Hosur and C Vignesh (24) of Gudiyatham in Vellore. Arun Kumar is into real estate business, Vignesh works in the welding industry and Sathyan is a car driver, police said.

The victim Subramani (69) of NGGO Colony in Surampatti is an auditor and his wife Sadhana is a private college professor. Their son works in an IT company in Bangalore. Satyan often worked as acting driver for them and was aware of their background and routine.

On June 8, Subramani and Sadhana left for Theni to participate in a wedding. A neighbour saw the door of Subramani’s house open and alerted him who in turn informed Erode South Police. Subsequent investigation revealed that 235 sovereigns of gold jewels and Rs 48 lakh cash were stolen from the house.

“On the previous day of the incident, a car with a Karnataka registration number came to the area. Police tracked the car through CCTV footage. and also mobile phone siganls. Some numbers belonged to the people who used the car. Police also found out that Sathyan received a call from one of the numbers six months ago.” sources said.

Police secured Sathyan and investigated him. Police said Sathyan told Arunkumar, whom he met while handling a car deal, and the others in robbing the auditor.

Based on Sathyan’s information, the others were arrested on Monday evening. Gold bars worth 722 grams, Rs 17 lakh and a car were seized from them. Search is on for two more suspects.