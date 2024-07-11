First phase of Parandur airport to cost Rs 13.8K cr

CHENNAI: The first phase of the proposed greenfield airport at Parandur near Chennai will cost the exchequer Rs 13,854 crore while the entire project, which will be implemented over four phases, will cost Rs 29,143 crore, according to the pre-feasibility report prepared by Louis Berger International for Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).

A total of 1,005 families will be affected by the project, the report said. The report envisages the first phase of the airport to become operational by 2029 and cater to 20 million passengers per year.

TIDCO has planned to resume work by end of next year after acquiring land for the project. A total of 5,369 acres (2172.73 hectares) is required for the project. Sources said that as per the revenue records of the land required for the airport, one-fourth consists of waterbodies (576.74 hectares).

Of the remaining land parcels required, 47.6% is irrigated agriculture land (1031 hectares); 16.35 % is dry farm land (355 hectares); 1.36% is road; 7.96% is government or poramboke land (173 hectares), and 0.32% is built-up area (6.96 hectares).

The land price will be calculated as per the circle or guidance value of the respective villages fixed by the registration department, the report said. The estimated budget for resettlement action plan for the project will include land acquisition cost and cost of the structures that may have to be demolished, and a contingency plan. The cost estimate for the project will be prepared as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act of 2013.