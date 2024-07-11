First phase of Parandur airport to cost Rs 13.8K cr

CHENNAI: The first phase of the proposed greenfield airport at Parandur near Chennai will cost the exchequer Rs 13,854 crore while the entire project, which will be implemented over four phases, will cost Rs 29,143 crore, according to the pre-feasibility report prepared by Louis Berger International for Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).
A total of 1,005 families will be affected by the project, the report said. The report envisages the first phase of the airport to become operational by 2029 and cater to 20 million passengers per year.
TIDCO has planned to resume work by end of next year after acquiring land for the project. A total of 5,369 acres (2172.73 hectares) is required for the project. Sources said that as per the revenue records of the land required for the airport, one-fourth consists of waterbodies (576.74 hectares).
Of the remaining land parcels required, 47.6% is irrigated agriculture land (1031 hectares); 16.35 % is dry farm land (355 hectares); 1.36% is road; 7.96% is government or poramboke land (173 hectares), and 0.32% is built-up area (6.96 hectares).
The land price will be calculated as per the circle or guidance value of the respective villages fixed by the registration department, the report said. The estimated budget for resettlement action plan for the project will include land acquisition cost and cost of the structures that may have to be demolished, and a contingency plan. The cost estimate for the project will be prepared as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act of 2013.
Airport construction planned in 4 phases
According to the report, if the land rates are not available for any village, land rate in nearby village will be taken into consideration for determining the value. For calculating the cost of structures/buildings, the rate will be derived as per the Schedule of Rates received from the concerned department.
The compensation for the other assets (borewell/well/handpumps) that are likely to be affected will be as per the replacement value obtained from the locals during site visit.
According to the report, the second phase of construction will be from January 2033 to December 2035, catering to another 30 million passengers per year, while the third phase will be implemented from January 2041 to December 2042 catering to another 20 million.
The fourth phase is earmarked from January 2044 to December 2046 adding another 30 million passengers. A total of about 8,000 construction workers will be deployed during the construction phase temporarily.
Key components’ costs
Rs 4,045 cr Site preparation
Terminals
Passenger terminal: for four phases: Rs 10, 307.31 crore
Cargo terminal: Rs 642.53 crore
General avaiation Terminal: Rs 128.51 crore
ATC and Technical Block: Rs 785.78 crore
Runway and Taxi system (four phases): Rs 1,184 crore
Apron and Parking: Rs 2,212 crore