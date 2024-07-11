Madras HC orders civil courts to ensure proper communication of attachment order disposals

CHENNAI: To resolve the issue of registration officers leaving the property owners in the lurch by refusing to register property documents, the Madras High Court has directed the civil courts to “properly communicate” the judgments relating to the dismissal of attachment orders to registration officers. This comes in after such officers refused property registration citing encumbrance even though such orders were lifted.

A division bench of Justices R Subramaniam and R Sakthivel recently passed the orders on a petition about the refusal of registration of property documents by a sub-registrar in Namakkal district.

The bench said it finds that in the recent past, many sub-registrars have refused to register non-testamentary instruments - dealing with immovable property - on the ground of attachment orders, passed by a Civil Court. It cites the encumbrance certificate even though it is brought to the knowledge of the sub-registrars that the suit, in which the order of attachment was passed, has either been disposed of or dismissed.

“This is primarily due to the failure on the part of the staff of the Courts to communicate orders raising attachments or disposal of the suits. Rule 11 B of Order 38 of the Code of Civil Procedure 1908, as introduced by the Madras High Court, specifically provides that orders granting or raising attachment should be communicated to the registering officer within whose jurisdiction the property, subject matter of the attachment, is situated,” the bench said.