Municipality officials, locals protest fencing of girivalam path in Palani

DINDIGUL: Stating that the entry points from Palani municipality towards the girivalam path of the Dhandayuthapani Temple are blocked with small barriers, hindering the movement of people, traders and even ambulances, municipality officials objected to the fencing of the girivalam path by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

Speaking to TNIE, ward 31 Councillor K Dheenadalayan said, “My ward falls under the girivalam path, and the residents are completely affected. Around 50 patta landowners are affected due to the fencing. As the ownership of the girivalam land has been given to the HR&CE department, the residents are upset and no development activities can be carried out by the municipality. We will launch a strike in Palani on July 13.”

Palani municipality town vice-chairman K Kandasamy told TNIE, "It is unfortunate that the HR&CE department fenced the entire girivalam path, which is around 3.5km in circumference around the Palani Hill. Two-wheelers and cars are barred from travelling in the path, and only government vehicles are allowed. While devotees can take a walk around the hill through the girivalam path, 120 families who live on patta land are barred from using their vehicles. The residents are upset as they are forced to walk for 2km to reach their houses. In the name of removing encroachments on the girivalam path, the HR&CE department is misusing its powers and causing hindrance to the residents. In case of emergencies, the ambulance has to take cover over 2km through other streets and roads to the site of the emergency. Many villages such as Seerpadi and Balasamudram are also affected by this."

However, a top official from the HR&CE department maintained that the girivalam path was taken over in 1974 through a G.O. "These allegations are baseless and the entire girivalam path is just 2.4km. These comments are politically motivated. While the entire girivalam path is fenced, there are entry and exit points in many locations where cars and ambulances can move in and out. Before the removal of the encroachments, the entire roadside of the girivalam path was just a dumpyard, and devotees were upset about the nuisance created by miscreants and some shopkeepers. Encroachers at Palani adivaram put up makeshift shelters on the girivalam path. Since these were also removed, they are spreading misinformation about the HR&CE department. Now, devotees can move freely. Besides, there are 19 e-vehicles, including battery-operated buses, for the use of the devotees."