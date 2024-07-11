Ooty Lake inlet point to be desilted

NILGIRIS: For the first time, the Water Resources Department (WRD) will desilt the Ooty Lake, with the state government allocating Rs 7.5 crore to carry out the work through a contract.

The inlet point of the lake would be desilted and the work is expected to commence within a month as the tender procedures have to be completed, said sources.

Arun Prakash, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of WRD, said they have plans to desilt only the inlet point of the lake since desilting the entire lake would cost more. "We will desilt up to an average depth of 4 meters and a maximum of 6 m at the inlet point where silt has accumulated largely over the years. We will be able to carry out the work when there is no rain," he explained.

"We will be desilting the lake for the first time. The total contract period for the completion of the work is 18 months if all goes well, as the work depends upon the climate. Once the work is over, the Ooty Lake Road and TNSTC Depot will be free from inundation. During the rainy season, vehicles are unable to travel on the Lake Road as the rainwater mixes with the lake water and overflows on the road, leading to traffic congestion. The residents and tourists will get respite once the desiltation is over," Prakash said.

Meanwhile, eminent nuclear scientist J Daniel Chellappa inspected the lake to find a solution to its pollution. The inspection was held along with officials of the WRD, TWAD, Tourism, and Municipality.

Chellappa arrived here on the instructions of Tourism Minister K Ramachandran.

Tourists taking the boat ride on the Ooty Lake often have to put up with bad stench. Speaking to the media, Chellappa said steps will be taken to clear the polluted lake using the latest technology.