Venomous box jellyfish spotted in Gulf of Mannar

THOOTHUKUDI: Among a bloom of jellyfish sighted along the coast of the Gulf of Mannar, box jellyfish of the species Chironex indrasaksajiae, notorious for causing fatalities, were spotted. Meanwhile, researchers of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) have taken the specimen for research purposes.

Although jellyfish sightings are common along the coasts in Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur and other east coast areas, people raised alarm over its consequences. According to local fishers, jellyfishes of Lobonemoides sp (Chen soari), Cephea sp (Ana soari), Chrysaora sp (Vaal soari), Acromitus sp (Mutta soari),Ceyanea (Aluva soari), and others are sighted off the east coast but cause limited issues like itching, nausea and pains, whereas Physalia physalis (Kaka soari) and Chironex sp (Naalu mukku soari) are dangerous.

A marine researcher, who was stung by a jellyfish in June, told TNIE that he suffered severe pain for a week. “It left a black scar on the face,” he said. Meanwhile, another researcher said he was stung on his neck, and suffered from fever for a day. While jellyfish produce toxins, just about 2% of jellyfish toxins are harmful to humans, say marine biologists.

According to Dr R Saravanan, Senior Scientist, Marine Biodiversity Division at CMFRI, Mandapam region, Indian coastal waters have jellyfish belonging to 212 species of Hydrozoa, 37 species of Scyphozoa and five species of Cubozoa, while TN’s coasts have 14 Scyphozoans and two Cubozoans. Jellyfish play a vital role in controlling zooplankton and small fish, he said.