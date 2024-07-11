Visitors face inconvenience as staff park vehicles within Tiruchy's govt multi-department office building

TIRUCHY: Visitors to the government multi-department complex at Khajamalai in the city are greeted by the sight of several two-wheelers, parked not on the sprawling parking lot outside but inside the building. While officials cite the fear of their vehicles going stolen for parking inside the building, colleagues and visitors complain of the inconvenience they are subjected to while finding their way through the complex.

While the multi-storeyed building houses many government offices like the one of the Deputy Inspector General of Registration, circle officer of the Commercial Taxes department and Assistant Director of Cooperative Audit, the lack of a compound wall and a watchman for the complex result in several people other than staff and visitors parking their vehicles on campus.

This includes autorickshaws and cars. With time, vehicular thefts on campus were reported, instilling concerns among staff. As a result, several of them began parking their vehicles inside the building, some even by their office door. One such official from the Commercial Taxes department who parks his two-wheeler inside the building said,

"As the complex has a lot of space, it has become common practice for locals to use it for parking. This often leads to vehicle thefts. So far no one has prevented parking in the building and the stolen vehicles have not been found either. This leaves us with no choice but to park our vehicles inside." "Many officers who park their bikes outside are forced to step out every other hour and monitor them due to fear of them getting stolen.

A local resident's two-wheeler got stolen here recently. We are worried that there are no guards here, let alone CCTV cameras," the official added. Another official working in the complex said, "It is an open complex. The gates of the building are not closed even at night. Despite the many offices, no one formally complains to the department concerned about the thefts on the premises.

Due to this many loiter even at night. Some even consume liquor on campus." When contacted, a senior public works department official (Tiruchy) told TNIE, "We are learning of the issues only now. We will look into them immediately. Also, we have sent a proposal to the government to maintain the complex."