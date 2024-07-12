10 TN tribal students secure admission in NIT, top institutes

TIRUCHY/CHENNAI: Six tribal students from schools run by the Tamil Nadu tribal welfare department and four from private institutions have secured admissions in premier institutions such as the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchy (NIT-T), National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), and National Law University (NLU), this year.

Even as only three of the six rounds of Joint Seat Allocation (JSA) counselling have been completed so far, five tribal students from Tiruchy district — one from a government school and four others from private institutions — have already secured seats at NIT-T. The lot includes four girls. Sources from the institution said it is for the first time that these many students from tribal communities in Tiruchy have got into the institution during the first three rounds of counselling.

Among them is M Rohini (18), a student from the government tribal residential higher secondary school in Pachamalai Hills of Chinna Illupur. Securing 73.8% in the JEE Mains examination, she was ranked 6,910 in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. She has been allotted a seat in the Chemical Engineering department. Hailing from the Malayali tribal community, Rohini’s parents are agricultural daily-wage labourers in Kerala. She lives with her elder brother and his wife who work as agricultural labourers in Chinna Illuppur. Rohini is the first in their family to pursue a professional degree.

“Frequent tests were conducted based on previous year’s question papers, apart from special classes. While I was able to write the JEE Mains examination well, the Advanced examination was quite challenging. However, I am happy that I got into a reputed institution and hope to do well,” said Rohini.