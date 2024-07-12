Activist claims threat to life for helping queer couple in TN

THOOTHUKUDI: An activist has alleged threat to her life as well as that of the transgender community living in Sandeep Nagar near Kovilpatti for helping a couple who are in an affair.

In her petition submitted to Chief Minister's cell and Thoothukudi superintendent of police, Thirunar Urimai Foundation president Grace Banu said the transgender community in Sandeep Nagar had provided shelter to the couple - 19-year-old Karthiga (name changed) from VK Puram in Tirunelveli and a minor from Thalamuthunagar in Thoothukudi.

Sources said though the transgenders had produced Karthiga at the VK Puram police station on May 25 after a woman missing complaint filed by her family, she refused to get reunited with her relatives and returned to Sandeep Nagar. "Later, Karthiga had left Sandeep Nagar and took refuge at a government-run home, nearly 600 km away from Thoothukudi,'' they said.

The transgenders also produced the teen youth at Kovilpatti All Women Police following a complaint from his parents on June 18. The police personnel sent him with her mother with the condition that the parents should not to torture him until he becomes major.

On Thursday, the teenager, alleging harassment after revealing her identity change to her family members, left the home. "She was taken to Thalamuthunagar police station for inquiry," said sources.

Meanwhile, the biological parents of Karthiga and a few "casteist goons" laid seige to Sandeep Nagar and issued death threats to the transgenders for protecting the couple. The transgenders claimed the relatives and those who accompanied them shouted at them and threatened to kill Grace Banu. "Who will question? I will manage to come out of jail after 7 years," a transgender quoted one of the relatives of Karthiga.

Sandeep Nagar, named after the former district collector Sandeep Nanduri, is a colony of nearly 30 transgenders near Kovilpatti.

In the complaint, Grace Banu sought protection and appealed the policemen to warn the "casteists persons" against troubling herself and the transgenders at Sandeep Nagar.

"A police patrol at Sandeep Nagar may be better as a safety measure," she added.