Nine-year-old treated by quack ends up with sepsis in Tamil Nadu

TENKASI: A quack, who was operating a clinic in Panpozhi, was arrested by the Achanpudur police on Thursday as his negligent treatment of a 9-year-old boy led to sepsis of the injury. The accused was identified as K Amirthalal (54).

“Amirthalal has been operating a clinic for several years. Babu, a doctor at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH), got Amirthalal a licence under the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act. The health department officials had already imposed a fine on the accused for treating patients.

However, he continued to run the clinic. Recently, the parents of Kowshik (9), who suffered severe head injuries after falling from a bicycle, took him to Amirthalal’s clinic. Instead of administering appropriate treatment, the accused just stapled the boy’s head at 14 spots, without cleaning the dirt from the fall, and sent him home,” health officials said.

As this negligent treatment caused sepsis, the boy’s injury worsened and his parents took him to the Government District Headquarters Hospital (GHQH) in Tenkasi for treatment, the officials added.

Based on a complaint by Kowshik’s parents, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Premalatha sealed Amirthalal’s clinic and filed a police complaint against him. The Achanpudur police arrested Amirthalal.

“Amirthalal is a native of Kerala, and has been residing in Panpozhi for 20 years. He claimed to have studied Electrohomeopathy through correspondence. An inquiry will reveal what he actually studied,” the officials added.