Puducherry's India Reserve Battalion finally gets dedicated building

PUDUCHERRY: After years of waiting, a new dedicated building for the India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) in the district is set to be constructed at the Puducherry Armed Police (PAP) complex, at a cost of `8 crore in Gorimedu. The Director General of Police (DGP) has approved the proposal, which will now be submitted to the government for approval of funds, after the budget is passed in the Legislative Assembly, according to Deputy Commandant R Subash of the IRBn.

The IRBn, established in 2003-04 with the creation of 1,007 posts, has faced numerous challenges securing a dedicated building. Although 96 acres of land were acquired in Narambai village, Kirumampakkam, for the IRBn premises, opposition from residents has stalled construction efforts.

Currently, the IRBn operates from a multi-storeyed building at the PAP complex, sharing space with the Cyber Crime unit, Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), Motor Transport, and the Police Control Room. The urgency for dedicated facilities has increased with the IRBn being deployed for multifaceted duties, along with the government's plan to raise another IRBn battalion with 1,007 posts, as announced by Home Minister A Namassivayam in the Legislative Assembly.

The police department has identified land within the PAP complex for the new IRBn building. The forest department has cleared the site, and a field map has been prepared following a survey. The Public Works Department (PWD) will oversee the construction.

Additionally, the police department plans to build offices in the outlying regions of Karaikal and Yanam. The land has been identified in Oduthurai, Karaikal, and Iskithippa island, Yanam, for these projects. The new constructions aim to provide administrative buildings, armories, and other amenities for IRBn personnel.

The police department has earmarked a budget of 12 crores for these projects, with 8 crores designated for Puducherry and 2 crores each for Karaikal and Yanam, said the official.