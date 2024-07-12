Rock paintings in Coimbatore's Kumittipathi Hills reflecting Kongu history to be developed as tourist spot

COIMBATORE: Rock paintings in Kumittipathi Hills, which is situated near Thirumalaiyampalayam in Coimbatore, will soon gain wide exposure as the state archaeology department is all set to develop the place into a tourist destination.

A senior official from the archaeology department said this is part of a statewide programme to preserve and develop 10 historically important archaeological sites. An announcement regarding the plan was made in the Assembly by Minister for Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu this year.

“A GO announcing ten places as protected sites would be released soon. After this, the government would sanction funds every year for maintenance. Some of the places which can be easily accessed by people would be turned into tourist attractions. Kumittipathi rock paintings is one of the places on the list,” a source said.

As the number of devotees visiting the Murugan temple situated atop the hill is increasing, the department hopes that it will be convenient for people to know about the paintings which reflect the history of the Kongu region.

An officer in the archaeology department of Coimbatore region said three ancient rock paintings have been identified at Vettaikaranmalai near Vellarukkampalayam in Thondamuthur region, Alagu Nachiyar Koil at Govanur near Periyanaickenpalayam and the last one is at the foothills of the Kumittipathi. “The first two places are situated inside a reserve forest. Whereas Kumittipathi can be easily accessed.

This is why people damaged the paintings without realising their heritage value,” the officer added. The officer said two types of rock paintings have been identified in India – red and white. In Kumittipathi, the paintings are white, believed to be 2,500 years old. The paintings illustrate life style of the pre-Sangam era and the relationship between people and elephants.

The state government has increased fund from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore, sources added.