SL navy arrests 13 Pudukai fishers for ‘poaching’, seizes three trawlers

PUDUKKOTTAI: A total of 13 fishermen from Jagathapattinam and Kottaipattinam fishing hamlets of the district who put out to sea on Wednesday morning were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy in the early hours of Thursday on charges of poaching.

According to the Coastal Security Group (CSG), all the 13 fishermen ventured into the sea from Jagathapattinam in three mechanised vessels. While they were fishing near Neduntheevu of the island nation early on Thursday, the Sri Lankan navy apprehended them, accusing them of poaching. The navy also seized their trawlers along with their catch and nets, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan navy on their website stated that they apprehended the 13 fishermen while poaching in the waters off Delft Island. The fishermen along with their trawlers were taken to the Kankesanthurai harbour and they will be handed over to the Mailadi fisheries inspector for legal proceedings, the website added.

With the recent arrests, the island nation’s navy has so far apprehended 252 Indian fishermen and seized 35 of their trawlers this year, it also stated.