SL navy arrests 13 Pudukai fishers for ‘poaching’, seizes three trawlers

PUDUKKOTTAI: A total of 13 fishermen from Jagathapattinam and Kottaipattinam fishing hamlets of the district who put out to sea on Wednesday morning were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy in the early hours of Thursday on charges of poaching.
According to the Coastal Security Group (CSG), all the 13 fishermen ventured into the sea from Jagathapattinam in three mechanised vessels. While they were fishing near Neduntheevu of the island nation early on Thursday, the Sri Lankan navy apprehended them, accusing them of poaching. The navy also seized their trawlers along with their catch and nets, sources said.
Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan navy on their website stated that they apprehended the 13 fishermen while poaching in the waters off Delft Island. The fishermen along with their trawlers were taken to the Kankesanthurai harbour and they will be handed over to the Mailadi fisheries inspector for legal proceedings, the website added.
With the recent arrests, the island nation’s navy has so far apprehended 252 Indian fishermen and seized 35 of their trawlers this year, it also stated.
CM urges Jaishankar to get fishermen released
Chennai: CM MK Stalin has written a letter to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging him to take immediate action to secure the release of the 13 fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka. Stalin said SL authorities have at present detained a total of 173 boats and 80 fishermen. This has affected the livelihood of the fishermen and caused immense distress to their families. Stalin called for a coordinated effort from the Ministry of External Affairs to address this issue.
PMK, AMMK urge govt to end frequent arrests
Chennai: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran have urged the union and state governments to take immediate action and prevent the arrests of Tamil fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy. In a statement, Anbumani said this is the second such incident in July. Within a month of resuming activities after the fishing ban, a total of 74 fishermen have been arrested. Dhinakaran also urged CM MK Stalin to take proactive measures to prevent such arrests in the future.