Thousands take part in Nataraja temple car procession in TN

CUDDALORE: Thousands took part in the car procession of the Nataraja Temple's Aani Thirumanjanam Urchavam festival in Chidambaram on Thursday, marking the ninth day of the annual event.

The festival began on July 3 with a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Sri Sabha Nayagar (Nataraja) temple. On Thursday morning, decorated idols of Natarajamorthy, Sivakamasundari, Subramaniar, Vinayagar, and Sandikeswarar were placed in different cars and the procession started from Theradi in Keezhaveedhi. After travelling through Therkuveedhi, Melaveedhi, and Vadakuveedhi, it returned to the starting point in the evening.

Before the procession, devotees and Sivanadiyars from the Hindu Alaya Pathukappu Kuzhu, Thillai Thirumuraikazhagam, Appar Thondu organization, and Deiva Thamizhperavai performed Thiruvasaga Mutrothal (chanting of lines). Women devotees drew kolams on the road, while Othuvars sang Thirumurai Aradhana (devotional hymns). Some even dressed as Shiva and Parvathi and danced to the music played during the procession.

Following tradition, deeparathanai and mandagapadi (donation of silk clothes to Natarajamorthy and Sivakamasundari idols) were performed by members of the fishermen community at Kanjithotti in Melaveedhi. It is believed that Lord Shiva married Parvathy Devi from the fisher community, leading to the tradition of fishers donating silk, and fruits during the car procession as dowry for the marriage. Chidambaram MLA KA Pandian and his family, and Kumaratchi panchayat union chairman Poonguzhali Pandian participated in the event.

After the procession, the idols were taken to the Thousand Pillars Hall, where the Egakala Latcharchanai was performed. On Friday, the tenth day of the festival, Mahaabhishekam and Anithirumanjana Darshan will take place at the Thousand Pillars Hall, followed by Ragasiya Pooja at the Chit Sabhai.