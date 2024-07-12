Two young girls found dead on beach near Marakkanam

VILLUPURAM: Two young girls were found dead along the shores near Marakkanam in Villupuram district on Friday, raising suspicions that they may have been killed by their father, who has gone missing.

Police sources said that they are not ruling out the possibility that the father may have drowned himself along with his daughters.

According to the police, Anand Velu, a 33-year-old fisherman from the Koonimedu area near Marakkanam, had recently moved to the tsunami housing area in Kalapet, Puducherry, with his family.

Last week, Velu had a dispute with his wife, Kausalya. Following the altercation, Velu took their two daughters, Jovitha (4 years old) and Sasimitha (18 months old), and left for Koonimedu on Wednesday.