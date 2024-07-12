Work on new Pamban bridge nearing completion: Railway officials

RAMANATHAPURAM: After inspecting the ongoing works at the new Pamban Bridge, railway officials stated that infra works are to be completed within two months and the trial runs will be carried out after another two months.

A team of railway board officials, led by Member (Infrastructure) of the Railway Board, Anil Kumar Khandelwal, inspected the ongoing work at Pamban new sea overbridge and the Rameswaram railway station.

After inspecting the bridges, Khandelwal said, "The Pamban Bridge stands as an identity of the place. The old Pamban Rail Bridge was constructed over a century ago, and over the years, the seawater has caused erosion and weakened the bridge. Over 90% of the work has been completed."

When asked about the installation of new tracks on the Rameswaram - Dhanushkodi line, Khandelwal said that discussions are under way with the state government and if the state allots land for laying tracks, the work will commence soon after.



The Railways is yet to decide on the future of the old Pamban bridge.