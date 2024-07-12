YouTuber arrested for derogatory remarks against former CM Karunanidhi

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy cyber crime police on Thursday arrested YouTuber and NTK member ‘Sattai’ Durai Murugan from a hotel in Tenkasi district for allegedly making derogatory remarks against former CM M Karunanidhi during a campaign for the Vikravandi bypoll. The video of his purported speech was posted on a YouTube channel.

He was granted bail by Tiruchy First Class Additional District Court Judge Swaminathan later in the evening. After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge refused to remand Durai Murugan in judicial custody. Police said in Tiruchy alone there are three or four cases registered against Durai Murugan. “We don’t know why the court denied us custody of him,” a source said. He was arrested on a complaint lodged by AK Arun, a resident of Pettavaithalai.

Condemning the arrest, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in a post on ‘X’ demanded CM MK Stalin to withdraw the charges against Durai Murugan. Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai, during a press interaction, said Durai Murugan only exercised his right to freedom of expression. Individuals should not be arrested for voicing out their opinions but be countered with views, he added.

NTK leader Seeman accused the state of targeting his close associates. Asserting that he himself has made stronger statements against Karunanidhi, the NTK leader challenged the authorities to arrest him if they have the courage.