Farmers, court staff attempt to seize deputy collector's car over unpaid Rs 1.92 Cr compensation

DINDIGUL: Close on the heels of an order by the District Magistrate Court instructing the district administration to provide compensation to the farmers, whose land was acquired NH development purposes, farmers along with court staff on Friday attempted to confiscate the car and other movable equipment of Dindigul deputy collector, alleging that the administration failed to settle the compensation.

According to sources, over 100 acres of land was acquired from 16 Dindigul farmers for the laying of an NH in Kalimathiyam near Oddanchatram in 2015. Following this, the land owners moved the District Chief Magistrate Court alleging that the compensation announced by the district administration was insufficient, and the court ordered the latter to pay Rs 1.92 crore as compensation.

However, as the district administration failed to settle the amount over the years, the farmers, along with advocates, arrived at the collectorate on Friday, affixed the court notice on the deputy collector's car and attempted to confiscate the computers and other equipment from the district backward class department office, sources said.

Later, the court staff were prevented from confiscating the equipment by department officials and sent back, sources added.