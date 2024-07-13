Free from bondage, these TN tribal students’ civil service dream now gets wings

CHENNAI: The lives and dreams of B Mallesh (24) from Krishnagiri and S Santhosh (17) from Tiruvannamalai are similar at many levels. Both of them, hailing from marginalised communities, recently got enrolled at Madras Christian College (MCC) to pursue their dream courses and aspire to become civil service officers. Though there is nothing extraordinary about their career choice, the reason behind them picking this competitive field is worth knowing.
Mallesh was a bonded labourer for five years. On the other hand, Santhosh’s parents were rescued from bonded labour when he was two years old. Both of them wish to get into civil service so that they can take measures to ensure no one goes through similar plight.
At the age of eight, one of Mallesh’s relatives sent him for work at a rose farm in Karnataka by taking Rs 30,000 from the land owner. For five long years, Mallesh worked as a bonded labourer from 6 am to 8 pm. He used to pluck flowers, clean them, and tie into bundles. Not just the hands but the little one’s heart too was wounded from the hard labour as he had to undergo beatings and verbal abuse of the owner on a daily basis.
In 2014, Mallesh’s ordeal came to an end as he was rescued by the government with the help of social workers. He was handed over to a child welfare committee in the state.
“Never have I ever imagined that I’d be able to resume my studies and step into a college. I am happy that I utilised all the opportunities that came my way and got into MCC,” said Mallesh who hails from a tribal community. He is now an MA Social Work student of the college in Chennai.
“Life of bonded labourers is a curse. No one should go through it. I will study hard to become an IAS officer and will work especially to uplift the lives of bonded labourers,” added the youngster.
Hailing from the Irular community, Santhosh’s childhood was slightly different as it was not him but his parents who went through the same plight. “Fortunately, I have not suffered the agony of being a bonded labourer but I have seen their lives from close quarters,” said Santhosh, a native of Dr Abdul Kalam Puram, a settlement for rescued bonded labourers started by the state government. He has enrolled in the same college for BA Tamil course.
MCC principal Paul Wilson said the college has been supporting underprivileged students for many years now, thereby making the campus inclusive and holistic.