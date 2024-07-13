Fresh artefacts unearthed from Thirumalapuram

TENKASI: More artefacts such as stone slabs, damaged urn burials, red slipware, and black-and-red ware were unearthed by a team of archeologists from Thirumalapuram on Friday, said site director K Vasanthakumar.

In a statement, Vasanthakumar added that the archaeologists have discovered the stone slabs in three pits which were named XJ2, XJ3 and Y13. The length of the slabs range from 100 cm to 150 cm, and its width range from 10 cm to 15 cm, he added.

The Thirumalapuram archaeological site is located west of Kulasekaraperi Kanmai near Vasudevanallur in Sivagiri. It is located five km west of Thirumalapuram and Ullar.

When the land was dug for laying a road, the archaeological remains were discovered at a depth of about four feet. The site where the cist and urn burial was found, runs over 25 acres. Chief Minister M K Stalin flagged off the excavation via video conference on June 18. Earlier, a bowl and lid, a bronze bowl, wares, and various artefacts such as a spear, sword, dagger and knife were discovered at this site.