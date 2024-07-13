Problem of plenty: Jackfruit price dips by 80 per cent in Pudukkottai

PUDUKKOTTAI: In a forlorn problem of plenty, a bountiful harvest of jackfruit this year attributed to unseasonal rains has rendered farmers in Pudukkottai a miserable lot, as the fruit’s market price has plummeted due to the jacked-up supply. While 10 kg of the fruit fetched them around Rs 500 in previous years, getting even `100 per 10 kg is not uncommon this year.

Jackfruit from Keeramangalam, Vadakadu and Kaikaati are renowned for their quality and taste. They also enjoy demand from foreign countries.

S Kumaravelu, a farmer from Keeramangalam, said the harvest was beyond expectation in June this year. “The fruits were growing well even during off-season. We believe it is due to climate change.”

Rubbing salt into the wounds, the majority of the produce ripened at the same time. Consequently, the fruit has flooded the market and led to a significant drop in prices. “The money we get from market auction barely covers the wages for harvesting the yield and transportation cost,” said Kumaravelu.

Noting that the farmers are bringing jackfruit to the market in already ripe condition, Paneerselvam, a trader said, “Moreover, Kerala and Maharashtra, which usually take our produce, are not making purchases due to the heavy rains there.” The farmers have urged the state government to provide them with adequate facilities to process and export their produce, and to support the development of a jackfruit-based industry in the region.