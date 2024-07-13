Seeman has no political standing to comment on Kalaignar: Geetha Jeevan

THOOTHUKUDI: Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan condemned NTK coordinator Seeman for his derogatory remarks against DMK patron and former chief minister M Karunanidhi at the MLA office on Friday.

“Seeman has no political standing to comment on Karunanidhi, who dominated Tamil politics for over 70 years. Seeman supports his party members, who make derogatory comments about senior leaders of other parties, and does not restrict them. It shows his lack of leadership qualities.

He is a chameleon making contradictory statements, inciting law and order problems. Earlier, when NTK had offered opinions on different matters to the DMK government, it has been accepted. Now, despite such offensive comments, the ruling party is choosing to be silent,” Geetha Jeevan said, adding that the DMK cadre is just waiting for Chief Minister MK Stalin’s nod.

Drawing attention to the recent remarks against Karunanidhi, she added, “Seeman had used the same words in his movie, ‘Thambi’, and publicly vowed not to use it again and apologised. But all that is forgotten, as he is repeating the same thing now. Seeman must undergo a mental health check-up and control what he says in public.”

Regarding the arrest of Sattai Durai Murugan, the minister said the government took action against him based on a complaint given by Arun, as the former had made casteist remarks.

Geetha Jeevan also questioned Seeman if he accepts the comments made by YouTubers Felix Gerald and ‘Savukku’ Shankar against policewomen.