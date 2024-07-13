Tamil Nadu bristles as Karnataka refuses Cauvery water

BENGALURU/CHENNAI: A fresh round of dispute broke out between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu after the upper riparian state on Friday refused to enforce the direction of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to release 20 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu from July 12 to 31 and announced its decision to file an appeal with the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) against the order.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru after holding a meeting with ministers and senior officials, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the state will go for an appeal. “Although normal rainfall has been forecast for Karnataka, there is a 28% shortfall in inflow to all the four dams in the Cauvery river basin. There is only 60 tmcft of water in all the four reservoirs,” Siddaramaiah said.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, said the decision on releasing water for farmers in Mandya will be taken after an all-party meeting to be held in Bengaluru on July 14 at 4 pm. “Discussions were also held with the state’s legal team which has made some suggestions on the way forward,” Shivakumar said.

Outraged over the Karnataka government’s decision, opposition parties in Tamil Nadu slammed the Siddaramaiah government and also alleged that the DMK government has been ‘lethargic’ in getting Cauvery water from Karnataka. The Tamil Nadu government, however, said it is working on steps to ensure that Karnataka releases water to the state.

A senior TN official told TNIE, “The government is closely following developments and will take firm steps to ensure the release of Cauvery water.” The official, however, declined to elaborate further. The government is likely to argue its case before the CWMA first, putting forth the huge due of water from Karnataka, the situation in the delta districts and the current storage position in Karnataka dams.