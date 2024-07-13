On a winning streak: Ruling DMK retains Vikravandi seat

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Saturday emerged victorious in the bypoll to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency by defeating his nearest rival C Anbumani of the Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK) by a margin of 67,757 votes.

PMK is a constituent of the BJP-led NDA.

Of the 29 candidates contested, 27 including NTK's Abinaya Ponnivalavan lost their deposits.

With ADMK and DMDK boycotting the bypoll, the fight was largely between DMK's Anniyur Siva and Anbumani. All through the vote-counting exercise Anniyur Siva was in the lead position and the margin between him and Anbumani widened round after round.

In a political career spanning over 30 years, this is the first-time that Anniyur Siva has contested in an election.

By retaining the Vikravandi seat, the ruling DMK has continued to maintain its winning streak in the state since the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The by-election was necessitated due to the death of DMK legislator N Pugazhenthi in April this year.

The DMK-led alliance had won all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry segment in the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

CM Stalin described the win as a big accomplishment, and the poll victory should also be etched in golden letters in the party's history.

"We are continuing in our path of achievements and victory; we are with the people and people are with us," he said.

PMK founder S Ramadoss stated that the 'real victory' is for his party and the DMK's victory is 'temporary' as it flexed its money power and 'unleashed cash and gifts.'

With inputs from PTI