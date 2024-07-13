Tangedco’s trifurcation gets centre’s approval

CHENNAI: The Union government’s Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has approved the trifurcation of Tangedco to Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL), and Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) on June 27.

The power utility has consequently notified this to all its chief engineers, superintending engineers, and other employees on Friday, directing its employees to use the new name, TNPDCL, in all communications. “All contractors, suppliers, customers, and others with contracts, agreements, or bonds with Tangedco should be informed about the trifurcation. TNPDCL will now be responsible for all obligations. New purchase orders and work awards should be issued in the name of TNPDCL,” the utility said.

A senior official told TNIE, “TNPGCL and TNGECL were incorporated on February 9 and 10 this year. A provisional transfer scheme has been announced to transfer assets, rights, liabilities, and personnel from Tangedco to TNPGCL and TNGECL.”

He added, “Discussions are under way about logos for the new companies, staff transfers and other activities. We aim to complete these tasks by the end of the year.”

Highlighting the importance of the new companies, another official said, “The trifurcation aims to improve performance. Separating power generation from distribution will reduce financial losses. The power generation corporation will now compete effectively with private entities.”

R Murali Krishnan, former all-India president of BMS (Electricity wing), criticised the lack of discussion with unions about employee transfers, causing misunderstanding between the management and staff. He urged Tangedco to consult unions before transferring employees.

A Sekkizhar, state general secretary of TNEB Employees Federation requested the power utility not to reduce its workforce. He said, “We have opposed the formation of new companies from the start, fearing privatisation. The state government should reconsider this decision.”