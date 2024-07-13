TN truck driver killed at Kamarajar Port after a container falls on his truck

CHENNAI: A truck driver was killed at Kamarajar Port here on Saturday when a container that was being moved by a crane operator from a ship to the Adani Ennore Container Terminal brushed against another container and fell on his vehicle.

The incident resulted in a flash protest by the truck drivers at the port, who sought Chief Minister M K Stalin's intervention. The truck drivers claimed that there were laxities in safety guidelines.

Kamarajar Port officials confirmed that the truck driver was killed in the incident. All top port officials are at the spot. Kamarajar Port spokesperson said that the truck drivers later dispersed from the site and the port operations resumed. The identity of the driver and other details are awaited.