Adichanallur on-site museum in TN lies in neglect

THOOTHUKUDI: The Adichanallur archeological site, a 3,000-year-old Iron Age site spread over 125 acres where hundreds of artefacts are kept in an on-site museum, has just one staff to take care of the expansive landscape. The site lies abandoned without maintenance after the unprecedented floods last December, sources said. While archaeologists working at the site have been redeployed to other locations, the excavations kept at the shelters lie covered in sand and dust without even a security guard to protect the place, locals said.

The Adichanallur site, which is under the control of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), encompasses three locations marked A, B, C on hillocks abutting the river Thamirabarani. The recovery of a golden diadem was a milestone in archeological excavation and the carbon dating of the artefacts found at the site revealed that they belong to 905 BCE.

‘Site in poor shape, no one to explain its significance’

The on-site museum developed at site B, which was opened by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on August 5, 2023, has been a centre of attraction for visitors from across the globe but the place is bereft of staff who could explain the significance of the site to the visitors.

The site museum consists of urn burials, skeletons, skulls, potteries, metal objects and other artefacts in in-situ position with glass cover atop so that the visitors can see the remnants of a long-lost civilisation embedded underneath without physically disturbing it.

Sources said the site also has a thatched roof shelter to store potsherds. The site C too has a temporary shelter with thatched roof where over 300 plus burial urns, mud pots of various sizes, offering pots, lids, ring-stand of various types, jars of different shapes, potsherds, iron objects, bronze objects, and other excavations have been kept on shelves.