Amid Cauvery row, Tamil Nadu asks cops to check crop status

TIRUCHY: In an unusual move, Tamil Nadu government has roped in state intelligence wing informally to assess the ground reality of the agriculture sector and the farmers in the delta districts. The move comes at a time when the farmers have been urging the state government to take action to get the due share of Cauvery water from Karnataka, which is essential for kuruvai paddy cultivation or to propose alternative ideas to support delta farmers.

Personnel from Special Branch CID (SB-CID) are evaluating the exact farming conditions by contacting the representatives of various farmers’ associations, gathering the ground reality of farming and farming community including cultivation of alternative crops that require minimal water and require lower input costs. Meanwhile, farmers are hopeful that the government will formulate an alternative policy to safeguard their livelihoods.

“Intelligence authorities contacted leaders of farmers from several blocks out of the total 14 in Tiruchy, collecting details such as total agriculture land and normal area covered during the kuruvai season, types of crops, alternative ideas in case kuruvai is not possible, and status of water resources, channels and waterbodies,” a functionary of a farmer’s association told TNIE, adding the report will be submitted to Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Meanwhile, Vayalur N Rajendran, the state treasurer of the farmer’s wing of Tamil Manila Congress said apart from Lalgudi, Musiri, Thottiam, Mannachanallur blocks, several blocks in Tiruchy rely on rain. He suggested the government should encourage farmers to grow maize or sorghum as it requires less water and has lesser input cost compared to paddy.

“To encourage farmers to adopt alternative crops like maize, the government should provide support from seeds to fertilizer. Moreover, the government should procure the produce after harvest. Only then will farmers consider embracing new crops, “ Rajendran added.

Swamimalai S Vimalnathan, secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association highlighted the increasing unpredictability of rain. He said many farmers cultivating pulses and cotton in delta districts suffered losses due to untimely rain, and urged the government to assure compensation to farmers regardless of the crop or season affected by natural calamities.

“Once it was confirmed that the Mettur reservoir cannot be opened for delta irrigation on the customary date of June 12, the government should have formed an expert committee to plan the way forward. It is better late than never. The government should now establish an expert committee to plan the future course of action,” Vimalnathan added.

Ayilai Sivasuriyan, district secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to CPI, said to raise paddy or alternative crops, water availability is paramount. He said the government’s first priority should be getting the due share of water from the neighbouring state.