Man trampled to death by jumbo in TN's Tenkasi district

TENKASI: A watchman of a coconut and mango grove was trampled to death by an elephant in the grove near Kadayanallur of Tenkasi district.

Sources said that the deceased, Mukkiya, who was in his 60s, worked as a watchman in the grove owned by one Pillaiyar Pandian in the Western Ghats near Chokkampatti.

On Friday night, Pandian and Mukkiya stayed in the grove. At midnight, an elephant entered the grove. As Mukkiya attempted to chase it away, the elephant trampled him to death.

Kadayanallur Ranger Suresh and Inspector Balakrishnan reached the spot and sent the body to Kadayanallur government hospital for postmortem examination. Further investigation is under way.

Mukkiya is survived by his wife and three daughters. His relatives sought a government job for a family member and Rs 20 lakh as compensation. Revenue officials, foresters and the police held talks with the relatives and assured to send their grievances as a proposal to the government.