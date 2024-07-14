Shops shut in Palani as HR&CE dept fences girivalam path

DINDIGUL: Upset over the fencing at the girivalam path in Palani Hill, hundreds of shops in Palani town and Palani Adivaram remained shut on Saturday in protest against the HR&CE department's move. According to municipality officials, the HR&CE department has been causing problems for shopkeepers and residents by fencing the entire girivalam path, which is 2.4 km in circumference around the Palani Hill, as it hinders the movement of vehicles through the path.

In a bid to offer moral support, a majority of the shopkeepers in Palani town, Palani Adivaram and other regions of Palani taluk kept their shops down on Saturday. However, the HR&CE department countered the one-protest by offering free food, drinking water, fruits among others to the devotees, stating that the encroachments in Adivaram were removed by the revenue department based on high court order.

An official source from the HR&CE department said, "We wanted to ensure that the devotees did not face any inconvenience due to the protest, and hence arrangements were made to quench their hunger and thirst. We distributed over 10,000 packets of food at the shrine and girivalam path, and installed five mini shelters at the rope car shelter, tourist bus stand, Balaji Rountana, Pada Vinayagar Temple, and Winch Base Station for free food distribution."

Furthermore, 15 RO water stations were set up at the mini shelters, in addition to the installation of 100 RO drinking water taps in the region. Also, 19 sintex water tanks were installed at the girivalam path around the hill, the official added.