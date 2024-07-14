Victory reflects voters’ faith in DMK, claims Stalin; PMK says win not real

CHENNAI: The DMK victory in the Vikravandi bypoll has triggered a war of words, with Chief Minister MK Stalin terming the “emphatic win” as a reflection of the voters belief in the party that stands for development, and PMK founder S Ramadoss claiming that his party has got the “real victory”.

The PMK leader termed the DMK’s success as temporary, alleging that though the Dravidian party had “flexed money power and unleashed cash and gifts”, his party candidate Anbumani secured 56,261 votes, which is a victory for democracy and PMK’s services for the people.

Meanwhile, hundreds of DMK cadre gathered at the party headquarters in Chennai to celebrate the victory. Stalin visited the headquarters later and joined the celebrations.

Later, in a statement, Stalin expressed his gratitude to the voters of Vikravandi. He criticised the opposition parties, stating the AIADMK boycotted the election out of fear of an inevitable defeat, while the BJP allotted the seat to its ally PMK. Stalin said the rationale behind PMK’s decision to contest the bypoll remains mysterious, given its previous stance of not contesting by-elections.