Victory reflects voters’ faith in DMK, claims Stalin; PMK says win not real

CHENNAI: The DMK victory in the Vikravandi bypoll has triggered a war of words, with Chief Minister MK Stalin terming the “emphatic win” as a reflection of the voters belief in the party that stands for development, and PMK founder S Ramadoss claiming that his party has got the “real victory”.
The PMK leader termed the DMK’s success as temporary, alleging that though the Dravidian party had “flexed money power and unleashed cash and gifts”, his party candidate Anbumani secured 56,261 votes, which is a victory for democracy and PMK’s services for the people.
Meanwhile, hundreds of DMK cadre gathered at the party headquarters in Chennai to celebrate the victory. Stalin visited the headquarters later and joined the celebrations.
Later, in a statement, Stalin expressed his gratitude to the voters of Vikravandi. He criticised the opposition parties, stating the AIADMK boycotted the election out of fear of an inevitable defeat, while the BJP allotted the seat to its ally PMK. Stalin said the rationale behind PMK’s decision to contest the bypoll remains mysterious, given its previous stance of not contesting by-elections.
Stalin accused the BJP of making slanderous remarks against the DMK and himself during the campaign. “However, the people of Vikravandi have chased them away,” he emphasised.
The chief minister noted the BJP has faced defeats in 11 out of 13 assembly by-elections across the country on Saturday. “BJP should learn from its failures. It should realise at least now that it cannot run the government and the party without respecting the sentiments of states,” he stressed.
In a release issued later, the government said the victory was a result of the numerous welfare programmes, including the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai, Vidiyal Payanam, and Pudumai Penn schemes, which has benefited vast numbers of people.
Duraimurugan admitted to hospital briefly
Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan was hospitalised on Saturday, reportedly due to low blood sugar level. He was discharged later in the day. Sources said the minister experienced giddiness on Saturday afternoon while he was at Anna Arivalayam to celebrate the party’s victory in the bypoll. Thousand Lights MLA and practicing physician Dr Ezhilan Naganathan assessed his condition and recommended immediate hospitalisation. Subsequently, he was rushed to a private hospital on Greams Road. After a routine health checkup, he was discharged by evening.
(With inputs from PTI)