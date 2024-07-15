IndiGo to introduce four weekly services in Tiruchy-Abu Dhabi sector in August

TIRUCHY: Aiming to capitalise on the passenger traffic potential, IndiGo Airlines will operate a total of four services per week in the Tiruchy-Abu Dhabi sector from August 11, sources said. The four weekly flights by the airline between Tiruchy and Abu Dhabi and vice-versa will be operated every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from August 11. Flight 6E1493 will depart from Tiruchy at 7.30 am and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 10 am. During return, the flight (6E1494) will depart Abu Dhabi at 12.55 am and reach Tiruchy at 6.30 am, sources at the Tiruchy international airport said.

Seat bookings on the services have already begun. More than a decade ago, there was only one flight operated to Abu Dhabi via Chennai from Tiruchy airport. The flight by Air India was, however, terminated subsequently citing operational reasons. Then during the Covid-19 pandemic, Air India Express (AIE) operated a Vande Bharat flight to the country from Tiruchy. Observing the demand in the sector, the airline resumed the service in March 2022, as a weekly direct flight to Abu Dhabi every Tuesday.

Witnessing full seat occupancy, AIE introduced an additional flight on Fridays in May 2024, and later on Sundays too from the next month. J John Nicholdoss from RL Aviation expressed confidence that the additional four round-trip services by IndiGo from August will also have takers. "Passengers to Dubai can also take the Abu Dhabi flight, as they can reach their destination by road from there," he added.

Welcoming the announcement, Abdul Rahman, general secretary of the Indian Muslim Association in Abu Dhabi, said that the additional flights will bring down the high costs and travel time currently affecting Tamils working in Abu Dhabi, whom he said often are forced to take longer routes through Chennai, Bengaluru and Kochi to reach Tiruchy.