Labourer buried alive while digging pit in TN

SALEM: A 39-year-old labourer was buried alive while excavating a pit for a sump near Adivaram, on the outskirts of Salem city, around 7 pm on Saturday. The deceased was V Senthil Murugan of Muthunaickenpatty village near Omalur. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Senthil Murugan was working at the site of a new house being built by a Salem city resident in the Vattakadu area, near Adivaram. According to Inspector Kannaiyan from the Karuppur police station, Senthil Murugan was attempting to climb out after digging 15 feet deep when the sand above the pit suddenly collapsed, burying him alive.Coworkers quickly attempted to clear the sand to save him, but Senthil Murugan died at the scene.

Family members gathered at the site, demanding justice and refusing to allow the body to be taken away until accountability was established. P Sathish, a relative, called for strict action against the homeowner and sought compensation from the government. The Karuppur police have registered a case and initiated an inquiry into the incident.