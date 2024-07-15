Noyyal canal in Tiruppur turns pink after discharge of industry effluent

TIRUPPUR: Pollution is suspected as the water in Chinnakarai stream, a branch canal of Noyyal River in Tiruppur, was seen discoloured on Sunday.

After the colour of the water turned pink, farmers and social activists suspected the discharge of untreated effluents from dyeing or washing units. They urged the Pollution Control Board (PCB) to take appropriate action in this regard.

The Noyyal River starts at Coimbatore, passes through Tiruppur, Erode and ends at Karur district. Until three decades ago the river was pristine but it carries sewage.

Farmers and social activists continue to blame factory effluents for the pollution of the river.

At present, the Tiruppur Municipal Corporation is taking various measures to improve the river in Tiruppur. Factories in Tiruppur follow a zero-discharge system to prevent pollution of waterbodies. Eighteen Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETP) and 120 Integrated Effluent Treatment Plants (IETP) are functioning in Tiruppur. However, in some places, untreated plant effluents continue to enter waterbodies.

M Nandakumar, an advocate and social activist based in Tiruppur, said, "On Sunday, the water in Chinnakarai stream had turned pink. We suspect this is due to the opening of untreated effluent from a dye or washing plant. There are many dyeing and washing units on the banks of Chinnakarai stream. Such effluent discharge often occurs during holidays. The Pollution Control Board should intervene."

VP Muthisamy, President of Noyyar Water Irrigation Farmers Development Association, said, "No matter how many technologies are adopted by the industrial sector, waterbodies continue to be polluted. Our farmlands depend on the Noyyal River. So the PCB should take strict action against the plants discharging untreated effluents."

A higher official of PCB in Tiruppur said, "As soon as the information was received, our flying squad officials rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. Appropriate action will be taken based on the inquiry report."

"Our field inspection confirmed that the untreated factory effluent was opened into the canal. But it comes from the Palladam border itself. There are more factories there. So after investigating there too, further action can be taken. This information has been given to the flying squad there," another PCB official said.