Off the cuff: Party bloopers at BU

Three teaching staff — including a former registrar — of the Bharathiyar University, retired at the end of June. In order to obtain permission to conduct a send-off party for them, the second-level officer had approached the V-C committee members. Due to the two female members not being present, she managed to get approval from a male member to conduct the party on July 1.
The officer then forwarded a circular to this effect to all departments. When one of the female committee members got wind of the circular, she picked a fight with the second-level officer on how she could send off such a circular without her permission and threatened her with departmental action if the party ever takes place.
The exchange was quite unparliamentary, witnesses recalled. News of the clash spread like wildfire, causing the retired staff to become hesitant about taking part in their own send-off party. In the end, the party did not even take place as per schedule.
‘Chinnamma’ solicits support
The former interim general secretary of AIADMK, V K Sasikala, announced that she would begin a fresh political tour in Tenkasi on Wednesday. However, her supporters in the district are doubtful of enough people gathering during her visit.
To avoid any such embarrassment, Sasikala’s supporters began meeting former AIADMK functionaries, supporters of the ousted AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and T T V Dhinakaran, and various Thevar caste outfit members, requesting them to offer their support to Sasikala and bring crowds to her campaign.
Meanwhile, the AIADMK’s south and north district units convened a meeting and strictly informed their functionaries not to attend any of Sasikala’s campaigns. The AIADMK’s advocate wing also filed a complaint with the police, demanding them to prevent Sasikala from using the AIADMK party flag.
Anatomy of a fall
During the soul-searching exercise being conducted by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, to understand the reasons behind the party’s rout in the recent Lok Sabha elections, party functionaries have been given a free hand to express their views. There have been complaints about senior functionaries at the district-level and many have conveyed their opinions in writing.
One such functionary from the delta region poured his heart out to TNIE: “In the LS polls, the AIADMK failed to attract neutral voters and that is one of the key reasons for its defeat. In 2014, Amma (Jayalalithaa) staged a high-pitch campaign challenging Narendra Modi. This time the party could not do that since it had exited the BJP alliance only a few months ago. And so, the AIADMK could not fully gain the people’s confidence.
A significant chunk of neutral voters who were against the BJP voted for the DMK alliance.” The functionary also stated that during the meeting, Palaniswami directed the ‘Seyal Veerargal Koottam’ to be conducted once every three to four months to maintain the morale of grassroots-level workers and stated that he would be keenly monitoring these activities.
