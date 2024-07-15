Off the cuff: Party bloopers at BU

Three teaching staff — including a former registrar — of the Bharathiyar University, retired at the end of June. In order to obtain permission to conduct a send-off party for them, the second-level officer had approached the V-C committee members. Due to the two female members not being present, she managed to get approval from a male member to conduct the party on July 1.

The officer then forwarded a circular to this effect to all departments. When one of the female committee members got wind of the circular, she picked a fight with the second-level officer on how she could send off such a circular without her permission and threatened her with departmental action if the party ever takes place.

The exchange was quite unparliamentary, witnesses recalled. News of the clash spread like wildfire, causing the retired staff to become hesitant about taking part in their own send-off party. In the end, the party did not even take place as per schedule.

‘Chinnamma’ solicits support

The former interim general secretary of AIADMK, V K Sasikala, announced that she would begin a fresh political tour in Tenkasi on Wednesday. However, her supporters in the district are doubtful of enough people gathering during her visit.

To avoid any such embarrassment, Sasikala’s supporters began meeting former AIADMK functionaries, supporters of the ousted AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and T T V Dhinakaran, and various Thevar caste outfit members, requesting them to offer their support to Sasikala and bring crowds to her campaign.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK’s south and north district units convened a meeting and strictly informed their functionaries not to attend any of Sasikala’s campaigns. The AIADMK’s advocate wing also filed a complaint with the police, demanding them to prevent Sasikala from using the AIADMK party flag.