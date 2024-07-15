Stomachs churn as greywater pool, weeds greet Amma canteen visitors in Tiruchy's Anna Nagar

TIRUCHY: Customers at the Amma canteen in Anna Nagar who had to put up with the sight of overgrown weeds around the building now are also greeted by the sight of a pool of greywater that extends all the way to the entrance. The delay in fixing the damaged drainage line that is causing the spillage, and other issues throwing up the lack of upkeep, raise concerns over the quality of the very food served at subsidised rates.

Pointing to the canteen’s backyard being used to store pipes and other material used for the corporation’s underground drainage (UGD) project, sources said that the team executing it was behind the damage to the facility’s drainage outlet. Loganathan K, a local resident, however, said, "Those who use the facility hail from the poorest of the poor section of the society. As a result, the authorities concerned aren’t acting quickly to resolve the issue. It's possible that damage to the drainage line was recent. What about the weeds that are growing around though? Senior officials must inspect the canteen.”

Pointing to another Amma canteen located within two kilometres, Jameela Ali, another local resident, wondered why the authorities concerned failed to consider suspending operations at the poorly maintained facility and increasing food distribution at the other centre instead. Meanwhile, T Kalimuthu, who visited the canteen, said, “I came here to buy food for my son, who is admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. There was heavy rush in the other Amma canteen. I therefore had few options. I was a bit worried about the quality of food served after seeing the premises. I, however, don't have much money and hence decided to buy it here itself. After all, it is a government facility. I trust that the food is prepared in a hygienic manner.”

When enquired, City Health Officer T Manivannan assured immediate action on the issue. "The food served at Amma canteens is inspected by our sanitation inspectors every day. There is hence no need to worry about the quality. In the case of the canteen at Anna Nagar, we will direct our team to take immediate action to improve the premises."