Tahsildar booked for violating norms in appointing village assistants in TN

SIVAGANGA: Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC) in Sivaganga recently registered a case against a former tahsildar of Devakottai taluk for violating government norms and appointing 10 village assistants in 2018-19.

According to the police, the case was booked against former tahsildar V Sivasambo, currently working as tahsildar of the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Limited (TACTV), under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

When Sivasambo worked as a tahsildar in Devakottai between September 4, 2017, and March 10, 2019, he appointed 10 village assistants without following the government orders. According to the 2009 G.O. in the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department, the ratio of 1:4, by communal rotation and reservation for priority and non-priority categories should be followed by the recruiting agencies/ appointing authorities.

Without following the communal rotation and reservation for priority and non-priority categories, he issued orders to fill up 10 posts of village assistants. After the interviews, he sent a letter to the revenue divisional officer in Devakottai for approval, but the latter found that the norms were not followed.

During the inquiry, the police also found that Sivasambo obtained favours from the candidates for the appointments, the police said.