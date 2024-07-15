Two women electrocuted as power line falls on fence near Vanur in TN

VILLUPURAM: Two women were electrocuted to death near Vanur on Saturday after they allegedly came into contact with a metal fence on which a severed power line had fallen the night before.

According to police sources, Sekar of Pulichampallam owns the farmland where he planted casuarina and installed a metal fence around the farm to prevent livestock from venturing into the land. On Friday night, owing to heavy rain and wind, a power line passing through the farm got severed and fell on top of the fence.

On Saturday evening, the two women – V Veerammal (50) of Krishnapuram Colony and M Sathyavani (60) of Pulichampallam – were returning home from work. Sathyavani accidentally touched the fence and was electrocuted, and during the bid to rescue her, Veerammal was also electrocuted. Both died on the spot. Residents informed the victims’ relatives and the Vanur police.

The police registered a case and a probe is on. Police and revenue officials held talks with the relatives and assured the families of compensation.