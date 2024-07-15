Woman murders husband with cutting tool in Tamil Nadu

MADURIA: A 29-year-old woman murdered her husband with a culinary cutting tool, allegedly after a dispute about his alcohol addiction on Sunday.

Sources said, Karthick (36) of the Anuppanadi housing board, was living with his wife Kanimozhi (29) and their three children. A few years ago, Karthick who was working abroad, returned home and was working as an auto driver. In the last few months, Karthick was addicted to alcohol and would frequently argue with his wife. On Sunday afternoon, Karthick came home inebriated and argued with his wife, who in the heat of the moment, attacked him with a roti roller and iron spatula which injured his face severely. Subsequently, she stabbed him with a cutting tool, which killed him. The neighbours informed the police, who recovered the body of the deceased. Preliminary investigation revealed that Karthick attacked Kanimozhi and the children in an inebriated state. Kanimozhi was arrested and an inquiry is underway.



'Woman pours hot oil on husband'



On Wednesday, a couple, Senthilkumar and Malathi were in an argument. The former had been employed at a juice shop near Malathi's father's house, which enraged her. Malathi poured hot oil on Selvakumar due to which he suffered severe burns. Appanthirupathi police have registered a case and an inquiry is underway.