Bypoll results another setback for Modi, says Elangovan

ERODE: The result of the recent by-elections across the country is yet another setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Congress senior leader and Erode East MLA E V K S Elangovan here on Monday.

"In the assembly by-elections INDIA bloc candidates and one Independent won 11 out of the 13 seats. The BJP alliance got only two seats. This is yet another setback for PM Modi," said Elangovan while speaking to reporters after paying respect to former chief minister K Kamaraj's statue on his birth anniversary.

"Tamil Nadu is seeing good governance under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin. The huge victory in the Vikravandi by-election is proof of that. It will reverberate in the 2026 Assembly election as well. Opposition parties will lose their deposits in that election," he said.

Talking about former chief minister K Kamaraj, he said, "Kamaraj is the reason why there are more educated people in Tamil Nadu and no one can deny this. For this, we are spreading his fame as a way of tribute."

Responding to a question about the BJP celebrating Kamaraj, he said, "Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai knows nothing about Kamaraj. Therefore, he should not talk about him."

Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy said, "Kamaraj was respected by all the parties. DMK has a lot of respect for him. CM Stalin is currently implementing many of the good schemes that Kamaraj had started. For example, the breakfast scheme has won everyone's praise."

Earlier, MP Anthiyur P Selvaraj, Erode MP KE Prakash, party cadres, and others paid respect to Kamaraj.