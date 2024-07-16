Cauvery water row: Karnataka is acting against court order, says Duraimurugan

VELLORE: Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan on Monday criticised Karnataka for not releasing the quantum of water specified by Cauvery Water Regulation Committee to Tamil Nadu.

“Despite having sufficient storage in its dams, Karnataka is refusing to release the specified quantum and this is against the Supreme Court direction,” Duraimurugan said. He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the expansion of CM’s breakfast scheme at a government-aided school in Christian Pettai, Katpadi.

“The water dispute with Karnataka has been going on for quite a while. The CWRC had ordered the release of one tmcft to Tamil Nadu every day. But, Karnataka is ready to release only 8,000 cusecs. The upper riparian state’s indifference in complying with the order is condemnable. This issue needs a permanent solution from the Supreme Court. Situation is grave and Karnataka has to realise it,” Duraimurugan said.

On Thursday the CWRC had ordered Karnataka to release 20 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu, at the rate of 1 tmcft per day till the month-end. In a normal year, Karnataka has to release 9.4 tmcft of water in June and 31.24 tmcft in July.