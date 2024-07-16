Coimbatore ESI hospital offers ‘recovery room’ for juvenile offenders

COIMBATORE: The Government Medical College and ESI Hospital in Coimbatore is helping two children in conflict with law turn over a new leaf by accommodating them under the community service programme. This is the first time the hospital is offering the programme.

According to sources, the boys aged 17 and 20 who were arrested (the latter was held when he was 17) for alleged involvement in Pocso case and robbery cases respectively and housed in the government juvenile home were sent to the ESI hospital by the Juvenile Justice Board to fulfil a bail condition.

On July 8, the board said bail would be given to the two only if they serve in the hospital for 15 days from July 9 to 23. Further, the board directed Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of the ESI hospital M Manivannan to allot work to them.

Based on the order, he has assigned one boy in the emergency ward to help medical staff and another boy was sent to the hospital kitchen to assist the cook. This apart, the RMO takes time off from his routine to talk to the boys at regular intervals and helps them come out of trauma.

“This is the first time we are monitoring children in conflict with law under the community service programme and it is a new experience. The boys will continue the community service from July 9 to July 23. The board said they would be granted bail based on photo evidence and a certificate given by the RMO about their conduct,” Manivannan, told TNIE.

He added, “Apart from the board’s orders, the two can learn several lessons when they are here. As this is our first case we are paying extra attention. We advise them not to think of this as punishment but as an opportunity to change themselves. There has been a change in their behaviour and they are showing interest in community service.

We hope they will prepare themselves mentally not involve in crime again. They will become good adults once they diligently complete the tasks given in the hospital,” Manivannan said.

The two arrive in the hospital before 9 am and work till 5 pm with one-hour lunch break. “The boy posted at the emergency ward, helps staff, doctors and patients. The other boy helps the cook with basic preparation like cutting vegetables. Both are working in a dedicated manner and are attached to the staff. We don’t know where they are from. The board said in the letter they will get bail based on our report, Manivannan added.