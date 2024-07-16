Encroachment claim: Land of deputy mayor’s wife surveyed

MADURAI: Following an order by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, revenue officials surveyed land owned by N Selvarani, wife of Deputy Mayor T Nagarajan, who allegedly encroached on pathways and constructed a house in Jaihindpuram.

The BJP’s SC Wing state secretary P Sivaraji approached the high court, stating that Nagarajan constructed four houses on 2176 sq feet of land in Jaihindupuram, near Kaliammankoil Street. Of these, he purchased a house under his wife’s name.

However, he encroached 20 feet of the road. Sivaji appealed to the court to order the corporation to remove the encroachments. Following this, the bench ordered the district administration to survey the land and file a status report one year ago.

However, the district administration failed to abide by the court’s order, and Sivaji filed a contempt petition against the district administration. The court again ordered the district administration to execute the order.

As per the court’s order, staff from the survey department surveyed the road and construction area of Selvarani’s and other three houses, in the presence of revenue officials, on Monday.

Officials from the revenue department refused to disclose the survey details, stating that they would submit the report to District Collector MS Sangeetha. The collector will then file a report before the high court.