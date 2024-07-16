Land fraud case: Former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabaskar arrested in Kerala

KARUR: The CBCID police arrested the former AIADMK minister, MR Vijayabaskar, who was said to be absconding, in connection with a Rs 100 crore worth land fraud case this morning near Thrissur, Kerala. The special police team is interrogating him at the CBCID office in Karur.

His anticipatory bail petitions were rejected by the district sessions court two times. While the anticipatory bail petition filed by him before the Madurai bench of Madras High Court was scheduled to be heard on Tuesday, he was arrested by the CBCID police.

According to sources, police also arrested Praveen, one of the accused in the land fraud case, along with Vijayabaskar in Kerala.

Based on a complaint lodged by the Mela Karur sub-registrar (in-charge), the Karur city police booked seven, including P Sobana and Praveen, under eight IPC sections for fraudulently registering 22 acres of land worth Rs 100 crore using a fake certificate. The police registered the case on June 9.

Concerned that he might be included in the case, MR Vijayabaskar filed an anticipatory bail petition before the District Principal Sessions Court on June 12. However, the court postponed the hearing three times and dismissed the petition on June 25. Since then, Vijayabaskar has reportedly absconded.

In the meantime, the land fraud case was transferred to the CBCID on June 14. Meanwhile, a complaint was filed against Vijayabaskar by the landowner, M Prakash, with the city police.

Prakash had stated in the complaint that Vijayabaskar and his associates allegedly threatened his wife P Sasikala and daughter P Sobana and fraudulently transferred his 22-acre land worth Rs 100 crore to four individuals using forged documents.

The case was transferred to Vangal police on June 22, and they registered a case against 13 people, including Vijayabaskar and his brother Sekar.