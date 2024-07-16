Sterlite firing: Madras High Court orders DVAC probe into 21 officers

“There must be an inquiry by the DVAC against the assets and liabilities of the officials - police and revenue - who are arrayed as parties in the case and had been working in Thoothukudi during the relevant point of time,” the court ordered. Details of assets acquired by the officials, their spouses and close relatives two years before and after the incident must be collected, the court said.

The court also sought details of the nature of the weapons used during the shooting and the number of rounds fired on the protesters.

The CBI was not spared the court’s fury for its alleged shoddy probe into the incident, which resulted in a “false story” and clean chit to the officials as the agency had claimed that “there was no criminality on the part of the officials ordering the firing, which was not predetermined but done to prevent untoward incidents”.

Pointing to CBI’s report before the special court in Madurai, the court questioned the agency’s neutrality. “Conclusions of the CBI worry us. It is an independent agency but this conclusion shows its inefficiency. It is independent but under control of a single man,” the court observed, noting it had failed to probe the complaint of a mother that her son was shot at their Therespuram home that is 7km away from the collectorate, the epicentre of the protests.

“You (CBI) should keep in mind that some one (God) above us is watching everything,” the court added.

The court however noted that the CBI had ‘acted fairly’ in the probe into the Sathankulam custodial deaths and adjourned the case by two weeks.