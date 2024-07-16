Tamil Nadu: Coastal zone management plan draft revised, ready for public hearing

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) submitted before the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal that draft Coastal Zone Management Plans (CZMPs) were revised and ready to be put in the public domain for comments and suggestions.

The authority said it would file an affidavit in this regard by two weeks and sought the tribunal’s approval to publish the draft notification and proceed with the public hearings. The green bench will hear the matter on July 23.

For the state government, having an approved plan is critical as it is working on implementing the ambitious Tamil Nadu Sustainably Harnessing Ocean Resources and Blue Economy (TN-SHORE), also known as Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission, launched recently by Chief Minister M K Stalin, with the assistance from the World Bank. The government also has the Rs 100-crore Chennai shoreline re-nourishment and revitalisation project, covering a 30-km stretch between Marina and Kovalam.

The CZMPs should be prepared as per the guidelines mentioned in the CRZ Notification, 2019. However, they were found ‘incomplete’. Recently, the NGT directed the TNSCZMA to correct the CZMPs incorporating the long-term housing plans for coastal communities.