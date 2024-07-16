Tamil Nadu increased power tariff by 4.83% from July 1

CHENNAI: In a move that will impact consumers, the power tariff has been increased by 4.83%, effective from July 1. This applies to both usage and fixed charges. The TNERC issued a suo motu order in this regard. TNIE had reported first on June 14 that the power tariff will be revised by 4.83 %.

This marks the third upward revision of electricity charges in consecutive years. Tangedco had previously raised rates by 52.6% on September 10, 2022, and by 2.18% on July 1, 2023.

A senior Tangedco official told TNIE, “The state fully absorbed the 2.18% hike last year and provided a subsidy. This year, we have not received any subsidy.”

The bi-monthly electricity charges will consequently go up from Rs 4.6 to Rs 4.8 per unit for 0 to 400 unit consumption slab.

Domestic consumers will see their bills go up as follows: those using up to 200 units will pay an extra Rs 5 per month, while those using 300 units will see an increase of Rs 15 per month.