Tamil Nadu: Raise cap on lifting silt from Bhavanisagar dam, demand farmers

COIMBATORE: Several farmers are awaiting the permit to take silt from the backwater area of the Bhavanisagar Dam. They also urged the authorities to increase the cap on the silt that can be lifted.

L Murugesan, a member of the Bhavanisagar Water Users Association, said, "More than 5,000 farmers from Lingapuram, Peththikuttai, Kandhavayal and Sirumugai require alluvial soil from the backwater area of Bhavanisagar Dam. However, permission was given to up to 2,000 farmers. Many farmers are waiting to get the permit."

T Ramasamy, a farmer from Sirumugai said, "The process of clearing applications takes up to four days by the authorities. It should be expedited. Also, if trucks break down within the permit dates for taking soil, farmers are not allowed to take soil citing the permit dates. It should be relaxed."

He also alleged that the applications of some persons were admitted immediately due to their political influence. He urged the department to expedite the process as water flow to the dam is increasing due to rain.

Farmers also said at least 12 loads are needed for an acre of agricultural land but they are permitted only seven loads.

"Farmers used chemical fertiliser for cultivation for many years. The soil in agricultural lands gets infertile due to the usage of such fertiliser. Each farmer needs a maximum of 20 loads and a minimum of 12 loads for an acre to spread alluvial soil to develop the land. However, a permit is given for seven loads by the Public Works Department and Revenue Department. It is not sufficient for an acre," he added.

An official from the revenue department in Mettupalayam Taluk said, "There is no delay in processing farmers' applications for seeking alluvial soil. The application is online. After farmers' demand, now the permit limit has been extended to 30 days from 15 days."