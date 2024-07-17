AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar arrested from Kerala, brought to Karur in Tamil Nadu

KARUR: The CB-CID arrested former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar, wanted in connection with a Rs 100-crore land-grabbing case in Karur, from his alleged hideout in Kerala’s Thrissur on Tuesday. The special police team, who also nabbed another accused person, Praveen, from the state, brought them down to Karur the same day and interrogated Vijayabhaskar at the local CB-CID office.

Based on a complaint lodged by Mela Karur sub-registrar (in-charge), the Karur city police on June 9, 2024, booked seven from Vangal for alleged fraudulent registration of 22 acres of land said to be worth Rs 100 crore.

Fearing that he might be included in the case, Vijayabhaskar filed an anticipatory bail petition before the district principal sessions court on June 12. The court, however, dismissed the petition on June 25. Since then, Vijayabhaskar allegedly went absconding.

In the meantime, the case was transferred to the CB-CID police wing on June 14. The owner of the contentious land parcel lodged a complaint against Vijayabhaskar with the Karur city police the same day. The complainant said that Vijayabhaskar and his associates threatened his wife and daughter and fraudulently transferred his 22-acre land to four individuals. The case was transferred to the Vangal police on June 22, who then registered a case against 13 people, including Vijayabhaskar and his brother Sekar.