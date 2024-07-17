Forest department uses GIS mapping to extend greening drive to urban, peri urban areas of Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: As part of efforts to improve Tamil Nadu’s green cover to 33% as targeted by the state government’s Green Tamil Nadu Mission, the district forest department has formulated a plan to plant tree saplings on vacant parcels of land and sites in urban and peri urban areas of Tiruchy.

Collaborating with the city corporation and nearby municipalities in its implementation, the department is currently engaged in identifying vacant land parcels that are unused using geographic information system (GIS) mapping.

On the plan, a district forest department official said, “The earmarked lands must have access to water, protection and local communities for maintenance. Against 33% of green cover, we have only 16% now in the state. Our aim hence is to plant tree saplings on these vacant lands to meet the targeted green cover percentage.”

Sharing details, District Forest Officer (DFO) G Krithiga told TNIE, “We are identifying locations suitable for large-scale plantation in vacant sites within the corporation and municipal limits. Once the identification process is complete, we will begin planting tree saplings to increase the green cover across urban and suburban areas.”

"Tree species such as Spanish cherry (magizham), mahogany, vagai and neem will be planted in the identified areas. The protection of the trees is crucial in the first year. The corporation will take care of the maintenance. Once the saplings grow beyond the reach of cattle, we wouldn’t need to worry about them.

If the public or educational institutions express interest in growing trees, the forest department is ready to assist in planting their sapings on their premises," the officer added. Mentioning the department also exploring opportunities to increase the density of existing green areas, the DFO said,

“Plans are under way to identify wetlands where trees can be planted along the embankments. Roadside avenue plantation is also being considered, with priority given to heavily concretised areas to reduce heat impact.”